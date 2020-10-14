Schultz, Cynthia Mae
Cynthia M. Schultz, 76, of Bethany Connecticut passed away October 12, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Mary and Charles F. Ryan the second in Derby Connecticut on December 27, 1943. Cynthia graduated from Derby High school, the Stone School of Business and received a Bachelor's of Arts in Sociology from Quinnipiac University. Cynthia married Charles F. Schultz the third in 1964. They were married for 56 years as of October 3, 2020. Cynthia is survived by her loving husband; her two children, Eric Charles Schultz of Bethany Connecticut and Christopher Charles Schultz of Norfolk Connecticut. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Meagan, Kaitlin and Sara Schultz. Cynthia was predeceased by her infant son Charles F. Schultz the fourth and her sister Barbara Moore of Derby. Cynthia is well known for her beautiful smile and her intelligent sense of humor. She was a cheerleader at Derby High School and a eligious education teacher at the Episcopal Church in Derby Connecticut. She was employed by Frank McGinn Insurance Co in New Haven Connecticut, Pellegrino Insurance Company in Hamden Connecticut, Pinkerton Detective agency, the YMCA in Hamden and was the Secretary to the Dean of Liberal Arts at Quinnipiac University for 30 years. Cynthia loved working with her coworkers at Quinnipiac University and thoroughly enjoyed her employment a QU for three decades. Cynthia was an avid reader and walker and enjoyed Foxwoods, Mohegan and Atlantic City casinos. She also enjoyed going to the Saratoga race track. Cynthia also fully enjoyed spending time and supporting her three grandchildren ranging from collecting frogs, horseback riding, viola and flute symphonies and going to school plays and events, Zoos and Softball games Grandma was the best macaroni- milk -and butter, grilled cheese and pancake chef in America. Funeral from Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden, Saturday morning at 9:30. Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, Woodbridge at 10:00. Burial will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. www.siskbrothers.com
Memorial contributions may be given to Connecticut Hospice 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405 or www.hospice.com
.