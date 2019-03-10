Paulus, Cynthia

Cynthia L. Paulus, age 62, beloved wife of Dave M. Paulus of West Haven, passed away suddenly on March 7, 2019 at her home. She was born on February 25, 1957 in Milford and was the daughter of Jean F. (Maggiore) Gaites of Virginia and the late William H. Gaites, Jr. Mrs. Paulus was affiliated with Saint Lawrence School in West Haven for the past 35 years and loved her job and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. In addition to her husband and mother, she leaves her devoted children, Jennifer Clini and her husband George of Seymour, Greg Paulus of West Haven, Kevin Paulus and his husband, Dave Esposito of East Haven and Dan Paulus of Charleston, SC and brothers and sisters, William, Lisa, Edward, Christopher, and Joseph. Her sister and brothers, Marguerite, Anthony and Paul predeceased her. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 15th at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Lawrence Church, 207 Main St; West Haven. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements have been entrusted with the GREGORY F. DOYLE FUNERAL HOME, 291 BRIDGEPORT AVENUE, MILFORD. To share a memory, please visit

