|
|
Simone, Cynthia
Cynthia F. (Swett) Simone, age 69, of Hamden, passed away on August 10, 2019 in Hartford Hospital after a brief illness. Cynthia was born in Albany, NY on June 28, 1950, a daughter of the late Alfred Swett and Rita (Hood) Swett-Murphy. Cynthia was the wife of Anthony A. Simone, Sr.; mother of Lenny Athan of Hamden, Damian Athan and his wife Kim of Wallingford, Lorin Simone of Hamden, Jeffrey Simone of New Haven, and Anthony Simone, Jr. and his wife Kim of Orange; grandmother of Ashlee and Landon Athan, Dane, Alexandra and Cade Simone; sister of Linda Goodrow and her husband Craig of Southbury, Alicia Laudano of Hamden, Bruce Swett of New Haven and Carl Swett of Florida and the late Sandra Bates, Marsha Geauvane, Pamela Abbott and Jeffrey Swett. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. A resident of Hamden most of her life; Cynthia was employed for over 30 years at the Bradlees Department Store, and for a number of years, A-1 Toyota. She also worked at Hamden Health and Rehabilitation Center. She always had a love for all animals.
Friends may visit with Cynthia's family on Thursday, August 15th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at BEECHER & BENNETT FUNERAL HOME, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. A Prayer Service for will be held for her during this time, starting at 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private. Contributions in Cynthia's memory may be made to www.ASPCA.org. To send a condolence to her family, please see www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 14, 2019