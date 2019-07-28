|
|
Steinhardt, Cynthia
Cynthia was born on August 31, 1922 in Boston. She died on the morning of July 22, 2019. She and Saul were married for 68 years. After the war they settled in New Haven and eventually moved to Hamden where they set down roots, enjoying 6 children, 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Cynthia worked as a nurse for many years at the Yale University Health Center and she was a passionate bridge player. She will be missed by her entire family: Children and Partners: David, Steven, Joan and Ron, Mark and Barbara, Peter, Susan. Grandchildren and Partners: Remi, Derrick; Wendo, Lotus Roze and Kyle and Adam; Rachael and Chris, Matthew, Jesse; Max, Eliza and Michael, Seth and Becky; Lia, Angelo and Carrie, Elisa and Mickey, Amelia and Ben, Gitana and Jonathan; Jodie and Matthew, Lisa and Jason, Seth and Michelle. Great-Grandchildren and Partners: Jacquelyn, Naomi, Fiona; Madden, Gwendolyn, Aiden; Hunter and Shealynn, Saige, Liam, Samuel, Solomon; Joaquin, Genevieve, Jamie, Joey, June, Sara, Will, Wylie, Able, Loyal; Zachary, Olivia, Isabella, Sarah, Cayden, Jacob, Jack. Great-Great-Grandchild: Nioaki. Much praise goes out to Dr. Bergman and to the Staff at the Health Center at Whitney Center for the wonderful care she received.
Published in The New Haven Register on July 29, 2019