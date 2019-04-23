Peters, Cyvia

Peters, Cyvia Russian, born July 16, 1934 and died April 22, 2019, daughter of the late Bernice and Herman Russian and sister of the late Susan Greenberg. She leaves her beloved husband of 39 years Dr. Robert H. Peters and her two beloved sons Attorney Mark Arons of Fairfield and his daughter Emily and Dr. Jeffrey Arons of Woodbridge, his wife Lauren and his children Gabrielle and Zachary. She had three step-children: David Peters and his wife Judy of Acton, MA and their daughters Sarah and Katie, James Peters and his wife Jeannie Koh of North Haven, CT and their children Elizabeth and Christopher, and Julie Dreisch and her husband Thomas of Ocean Pines, MD and her children Alexander and Caroline and her step-children Marissa, Ryan, Courtney, and step-grandchildren Noelle and Kayleigh.

She graduated from Hopkins Day Prospect Hill in 1952 and Connecticut College in 1956. She attended Johns Hopkins University and received an M.S. degree from Southern Connecticut State University. She was a Certified Family Therapist for many years and concentrated on families where there was a diagnosis of cancer. She was also a Behavior Therapist at Yale and the Hospital of St. Raphael.

Her remains go to the Department of Anatomy at the Yale School of Medicine.

All services will be private. Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 24, 2019