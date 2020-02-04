|
Pavlik, Dale J.
Dale J. Pavlik, 55, of Orange, CT, beloved father of Chrissy Pavlik, passed away on February 2, 2020. Born on December 17, 1964 in Bridgeport, CT, he was the son of the late Elaine and John S. Pavlik.
Dale was the Creative Director and Owner of DJP Design, LLC. He also was the designer on staff at the Orange Life magazine in the town of Orange where he resided. Dale loved the cinema, architecture and design and spending time with his daughter, Chrissy.
Dale is survived by his daughter, Chrissy Pavlik of North Haven, CT; sister, Debra Pavlik of Hamden, CT; uncle, Lawrence P. Smetana and his wife Sheila of Boston, MA; aunt, Carol Ackerman of Colorado Springs, CO and aunt, Suanne Pavlik of Cheshire, CT as well as several cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents, Elaine and John S. Pavlik; his brother, Chris Allen Pavlik; his maternal grandparents, Margaret and Frank A. Smetana; his paternal grandparents, Mary and John M. Pavlik; his uncles, Frank A. Smetana of Derby, CT, Robert J. Pavlik of Bridgeport, CT, and Richard P. Pavlik of Cheshire, CT.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Rd., Orange, CT (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment will follow at Orange Center Cemetery, Orange Center Rd., Orange, CT. Friends and family may call on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to the Arts. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 6, 2020