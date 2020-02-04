Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME
107 Broad St.
Milford, CT
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Infant Church
450 Racebrook Rd.
Orange, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dale Pavlik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale J. Pavlik


1964 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale J. Pavlik Obituary
Pavlik, Dale J.
Dale J. Pavlik, 55, of Orange, CT, beloved father of Chrissy Pavlik, passed away on February 2, 2020. Born on December 17, 1964 in Bridgeport, CT, he was the son of the late Elaine and John S. Pavlik.
Dale was the Creative Director and Owner of DJP Design, LLC. He also was the designer on staff at the Orange Life magazine in the town of Orange where he resided. Dale loved the cinema, architecture and design and spending time with his daughter, Chrissy.
Dale is survived by his daughter, Chrissy Pavlik of North Haven, CT; sister, Debra Pavlik of Hamden, CT; uncle, Lawrence P. Smetana and his wife Sheila of Boston, MA; aunt, Carol Ackerman of Colorado Springs, CO and aunt, Suanne Pavlik of Cheshire, CT as well as several cousins.
He was predeceased by his parents, Elaine and John S. Pavlik; his brother, Chris Allen Pavlik; his maternal grandparents, Margaret and Frank A. Smetana; his paternal grandparents, Mary and John M. Pavlik; his uncles, Frank A. Smetana of Derby, CT, Robert J. Pavlik of Bridgeport, CT, and Richard P. Pavlik of Cheshire, CT.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Holy Infant Church, 450 Racebrook Rd., Orange, CT (MEET DIRECTLY AT CHURCH). Interment will follow at Orange Center Cemetery, Orange Center Rd., Orange, CT. Friends and family may call on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the CODY-WHITE FUNERAL HOME, 107 Broad St., Milford, CT. Memorial contributions may be made to the Arts. To leave online condolences, please visit our website at www.codywhitefuneralservice.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -