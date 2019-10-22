|
|
Trautman, Dale
Dale Connell Bernhard Trautman of Clinton (formerly of Madison) passed away on October 18th after a brief illness, with her family at her bedside.
Dale was born to the late Thomas Connell and Gertrude McNamara Connell on February 28, 1947 in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Dale is survived by her husband, Richard Trautman; her two daughters Kristin (Matthew) Bernhard Cafferty, and Heather (Adam) Bernhard Moore, both of Clinton, CT; sister Karin Vetorino of Barnstable, MA; brother Bruce Connell of Port Charlotte, Florida; and predeceased by brother Scott Connell. Her greatest joy was her 10 grandchildren, Sean and Megan Cafferty, Dillon and Brenna Moore, Courtney, Will, and Sam Trautman, and Tate, Charlie, and Mack Mahoney.
Dale grew up in Lexington and Weston, MA graduating from Weston High School in 1965. She spent summers in her beloved Cape Cod. She obtained her Associate Degree from Cazenovia College in New York where she met her first husband, Charles Bernhard (now deceased). After spending some time in Syracuse, where Dale had a job at the Syracuse Symphony, and Southbury CT, they moved to Madison in 1977. She lived along the CT shoreline for the rest of her life, most recently in Clinton.
Dale was incredibly proud of her 33 year career at William Raveis Real Estate. She was very successful, regularly winning Chairman Elite Club designations, all the while making it look easy. She treated clients and agents with respect and honesty. She was a kind, classy agent and a true professional, admired and respected by her colleagues. In her last few days she spoke at length about her passion for her job and the people she worked with and met over the years.
She and Rick loved living life's adventures together, through snowmobiling, motorcycling, cruising, and traveling to Ireland and beyond. Dale was incredible cook and hostess. She kept her house perfect at all times, ready for guests or grandchildren at a moment's notice. Dale would drop everything to do something for her grandchildren. And nothing was better than a sleepover at Grammys that culminated with ice cream for breakfast.
Dale was exceptionally close to her two daughters. The "three amigos" relied on each other and were best friends. They will miss her forever.
Her family would like to thank the staff of 3rd floor north MICU at St. Raphael's Hospital in New Haven. They treated Dale and her family with the greatest respect and care during a very difficult time.
Memorial Services will be held at The First Church of Crist, Congregational, 55 Church Lane, Clinton, Monday at 11 a.m. Private burial will be at Mosswood Cemetery, Cotuit, Massachusetts.
Contributions may be made in her memory to Yale New Haven Hospital, P.O. Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508-0079. A celebration of Dale's life will be held Monday from 12-3 p.m. at the Clinton Country Club in Clinton. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Carl Swan at Hamden Memorial, 1300 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden, CT 06514. Condolences may be expressed at Hamdenmemorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 23, 2019