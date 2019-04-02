McGlynn, Dana Michael

Dana Michael McGlynn (June 18, 1953 – March 28, 2019). On March 28th Mr. McGlynn died suddenly at his home in Max Meadows, VA. Mr. McGlynn was born in Columbus, GA while his father was stationed at Ft. Benning. He was a longtime resident of North Branford. He attended North Branford High School and the University of New Haven where he earned a degree in metallurgy. He worked for AVCO-Lycoming in both Pennsylvania and then Virginia. He retired and ran a small cleaning business with his wife and son. Dana was a passionate and fervent Boston Red Sox fan. He enjoyed going to see them play at Fenway and in Ft. Meyers during spring training. He was predeceased by his father MSG John R. McGlynn USAR and is survived by his wife Lygia and his son Nolan McGlynn. He also leaves behind his mother Geneva (Turner) McGlynn of North Branford, CT, Sister Deborah (McGlynn) Bruen (Raymond) of Bluffton, SC and brothers Derek (Eileen) McGlynn of Branford, CT, Donald McGlynn of New Mexico, MSG David (Marsha) McGlynn USAR of Ballston Spa, NY, Dean (Donna) McGlynn of Northford, CT and Desmond McGlynn of Higganum, CT. He is also survived by eleven nephews, six nieces, three great-nephews and three great-nieces, and a host of life-long friends.

A memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Location: The Branford Evangelical Free Church on 231 Leetes Island Road (exit 56 off I-95) in Branford, CT. Reception to follow in the church hall. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.grubbfuneralhome.com

