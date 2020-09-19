1/1
Daniel Capone
CAPONE, DANIEL
Daniel C Capone, 91, of West Haven, passed away peacefully on September 17, 2020. He was the husband of the late Lee Capone. Mr. Capone was born in West Haven December 17, 1928, son of the late James and Mary Capone. He is survived by his son Danny (Debra) Capone and daughter Maria (Stan) Benedetto; his sister Jane Siena; sister in law Linda Cottero Schmitt; grandsons Daniel and Jeffrey; granddaughter Tara Benedetto; and his dear friend Joe. Dan was an Army veteran of the Korean War and later worked as a manager at Grand Union. Besides his wife he was predeceased by his daughter Lisa Capone. The family thanks Seacrest for their care.
Friends and family are invited to the Celentano Funeral Home Tuesday from 9:00 - 10:30 AM followed by a Mass in St. Lawrence Church. Interment in All Saints Cemetery.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Celentano Funeral Home
SEP
22
Funeral Mass
St. Lawrence Church
Celentano Funeral Home
424 Elm Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-1234
