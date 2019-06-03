Damicis, Daniel

Daniel Damicis, passed away on June 1, 2019, at his home in Milford with his wife Ardienne by his side. Born in West Haven on June 14, 1926, he would have been 93 on Flag Day. He was a son of the late Pasquale and Mary (Polino) Damicis. After graduating from West Haven High School in 1944, he entered the Army and served in Europe during World War II in the 99th and 1st Infantry Divisions until his discharge in 1946. He attended UConn and received his law degree from Boston University in 1954. After passing the CT and MA Bar Exams, he practiced law in West Haven for over 40 years. He was predeceased by his brothers Louis, Albert, Philip and William, and sisters Marie and Julia. He is survived by his sister Diane, his sisters-in-law Helen and Annabelle, and numerous nieces and nephews. Thank you to Constellation Hospice for providing his care. Special thanks to Susan, Ginger, Cindy and Josh. Thank you also to the many neighbors and friends who have helped during the past few months. Friends may call at the Smith Funeral Home, 135 Broad St., Milford from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Burial at a later date will be in Watertown, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Daniel's memory to the St. Lawrence School, 231 Main St., West Haven, CT 06516. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 4, 2019