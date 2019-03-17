Walston, Jr, Daniel Edward

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 Daniel Edward Walston, Jr. of Unity, NH, formerly longtime resident of Guilford passed away peacefully at CT Hospice, Branford. Dan is the beloved husband of Maureen Heery Walston. He was born in Guilford on May 14, 1938 son of the late Daniel Edward Walston and Rose Yonkowski Walston Tylecki. Father of Michele Cronkite of Unity, NH, Michael Walston (Heidi Walston) of Guilford and Tracey Fair of North Branford. Grandfather of Weston Cronkite, Mallorie Smolen, Sydney Fair, Morgan Fair, Bayley Fair, Cody Walston, McKenzie Walston, Michaela Walston. Great grandfather of Audrina Cronkite, Calista Cronkite, Connor Aherne, Calen Aherne and Payton Smolen. Brother of Catherine Parker, Raymond Walston, Gladys Lombard, Richard Walston, Thomas Walston. He also leaves numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Walston is a 1956 graduate of Guilford High School, and he proudly served his country in the US Navy. Daniel was a partner with S.L. Jones Excavating, LLC and then owned and operated Whitfield Sanitation in Guilford for over 35 years. During his retirement he enjoyed living on a mountainside in a rural town in New Hampshire. He and his wife traveled across the country in their motor home including Alaska.

Friends are invited to calling hours on Tuesday, March 19 from 5 – 8 p.m. at the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St, Guilford. Services will be held on Wed, March 20 at 11 a.m. at the Guilford Funeral Home. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Nut Plains Cem, Nut Plains Rd, Guilford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd, Branford, CT 06405.