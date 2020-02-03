New Haven Register Obituaries
Sisk Brothers Funeral Home - Hamden
3105 Whitney Ave.
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-7114
Ernest, Daniel
Daniel Ernest of Hamden passed away peacefully on December 20, 2019 at the age of 58. Dan worked as a chef at Yale University for more than 20 years. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities. Dan was the son of the late Gerald (Ernie) Ernest and Patricia Ernest (Finn) of Hamden. He is survived by his sisters Kathryn Ernest of Readsboro, VT, Charlotte Bulgajewski (Paul) of Seffner, FL, his brother Matthew Ernest (Regina) and their children Brittany and Hayley of Northford, Ct. Calling hours at Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Home, will be Sat. ,Feb. 15,2020 from 10:00am until 12:00 noon after which a graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. at St. Marys Cemetery, Hamden. In lieu of flowers, please send denotations to the https://www.heart.org www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 9, 2020
