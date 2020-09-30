1/1
Daniel F. Kelly Jr.
Kelly, Jr., Daniel F.
Daniel F. Kelly, Jr., 52, of West Haven entered into rest on September 28, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Michelle LaSalle Kelly. In addition to his wife, Coach Dan leaves his four boys Daniel III, twins Matthew and Ethan, and Rocco, his dad Daniel Kelly Sr., brother Ryan, nephew Tyler, his in-laws Carolyn and Wayne LaSalle, Wayne and Christy LaSalle Jr., their children Colby and Gage, many other family members, friends and the West Haven hockey community. At the time of his death, Dan worked as a mechanic at Champion elevator. Dan loved sports, to play and to coach his boys and the community of West Haven where he was so well known either in hockey or baseball. Dan was always the first at the rink and last one to leave. He never missed any of the boy's games, no matter what sport. No matter what the boys did, he was always proud. The question everyone will always remember is "Who are we?"
Visitation will take place on Friday evening from 4 to 8 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home. On Saturday morning, please meet directly at St. Lawrence Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10 o'clock. Interment will follow in St. Lawrence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Kelly Children Fund (made out to: Michelle Kelly), c/o Gifty Annan, People's Bank, 200 Capt. Thomas Blvd., West Haven, CT 06516. Masks must be worn and social distancing will be observed. To leave an online message for Dan's family, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
