Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vespucci Lodge
10 Christopher Columbus Ave.
Danbury, CT
Daniel F. Mahoney of Conway, South Carolina, formerly of Stratford, Milford and Cheshire Connecticut, entered eternal rest unexpectedly in June. The loving father was survived by his only son, Chris Mahoney and wife Kristin of Missouri City, Texas, his grandchildren Ryan and John, many cousins and family from the Mahoneys, Impellitteris, Buteras and the Mahons. He was predeceased by his wife Bridget, parents John and Jean Mahoney, and brother John. Dan will be remembered as a great father and grandfather, an avid yet mediocre golfer, for his piercing opinion and booming laugh. He was a devoted advocate for common sense and against the dumbing down of America. He was active with the Special Olympics and supported . A celebration of life will be held August 10th at the Vespucci Lodge in Danbury, 10 Christopher Columbus Ave., Danbury, CT 06810 From 1-4 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to either your local chapter of the Special Olympics or .
Published in The New Haven Register on July 31, 2019
