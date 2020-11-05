1/1
Daniel Hammeal
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hammeal, Daniel
Robert (Bob) Daniel Hammeal, 92, of Clinton, CT, formerly of Hamden, died peacefully surrounded by love and family on October 21, 2020. Bob was born October 7, 1928 in South Plainfield, NJ. Bob's greatest love in life was his wife Joan, and his greatest joy was the family they built. Bob served his country proudly in the Navy during World War II and the Korean War. Bob spent his career in sales in the machine tool industry and was president and co-owner of Gilbert & Richards in North Haven, retiring in 1999. Bob was a lifelong hockey fan and a season ticket holder to Yale hockey for 50-plus years. Bob leaves behind his loving wife of 66 years, Joan Tamaccio Hammeal, his four daughters, Robin (Ralph) Hammeal-Urban of Marlborough, Lauren Hammeal of Essex, Lisa (Kurt) Uihlein of Branford and Helen (Cliff) McGuigan of Westbrook, seven grandchildren, Jason (Kasia) Cannan of Ivoryton, Tim Hammeal of Colorado, Colin Urban of Burlington, Vermont, Ben (Adriana) Uihlein of Madison, Nick Uihlein of New Haven, Kelsey Hammeal-Urban (Joshua) Jeffery of West Columbia, SC and Molly McGuigan of Westbrook. Bob also leaves five great-grandchildren, Ava and Grayson Cannan of Ivoryton, Jonny, Kennedy and Joey Uihlein of Madison. Bob also leaves his brother-in-law Mark (Jane) Tamaccio of Manchester and sister-in-law Barbara Tamaccio of Melbourne, FL. Bob was predeceased by his parents, Clark Hammeal and Kathleen Harkins and his siblings Earl, Clark, Eleanor and Jack. Bob was a lifelong learner and loved sharing the wisdom from his experiences. He taught all of us that "work is a gift". Bob truly enjoyed engaging and connecting with everyone he met. He loved people and people loved him. Knowing Bob was a "win/win". His family is heartbroken for our loss and our cup runneth over. In honor of his memory donations may be made to Chestnut Hill Concerts • P.O. Box 183, Guilford, CT 06437. To share a memory of Bob or send a condolence to his family, please visit www.rwwfh.com Arrangements by the Robinson, Wright & Weymer Funeral Home in Centerbrook.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register & Shoreline Times on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robinson, Wright & Weymer
34 Main St
Centerbrook, CT 06409
(860) 767-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved