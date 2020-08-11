Daniel Hogan

Hogan, DanielDaniel J. Hogan, age 96 of Cheshire (formerly of Ansonia), beloved husband of the late Marrietta Gauvin Hogan, died peacefully at the CT Hospice on August 7, 2020. A walk through visitation to celebrate Daniel's life will take place on Thursday, August 13, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Wakelee Memorial Funeral Home, 167 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia. Please be advised that all protocol, screening and social restrictions of the Covid-19 Pandemic will be exercised. A Mass of Christian Burial, meeting directly at church, will be celebrated on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Church of the Assumption, 61 North Cliff Street, Ansonia. Interment with Military Honors will follow at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Assumption School, Ansonia. Full obituary and online condolences may be found at