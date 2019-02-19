New Haven Register Obituaries
Daniel J. Garrity


1960 - 2019
Garrity, Daniel J.
CTRCM(SW) (Ret.) Daniel John Garrity, 58, of Pace, FL died peacefully at home with family by his side, on February 10, 2019. Dan was born June 18, 1960 in Newark, NJ. He proudly served in the US Navy for 26 years. Dan is survived by his loving wife Stephanie of 25 years, his sons Daemon, Ryan, Daniel and Brendon, his sister Maureen (Paul) Pollio and his darling granddaughter Aslynn. He was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Frances (Smith) Garrity and siblings Joseph, James, Michael and Kathleen. Dan will be forever loved and remembered by his beloved family and many wonderful friends.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 19, 2019
