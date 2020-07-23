Mix, Daniel J.Daniel James Mix, age 42, leaves us far too early, passing away suddenly, on July 12, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. He was born on March 15, 1978 in Waterbury, CT and is survived by his mother Deborah Pierelli Loewenbaum and her husband and step-father David of West Haven and father Barry Mix and his wife MaryEllen of New Milford, CT. Daniel is also survived by his loving brother Keith R. Mix of West Haven, whom he had a very close bond with, who will miss him greatly along with step brothers, Scotty, Jason and Kenneth. Daniel was predeceased by his good friend and cousin Jay Crowley and Grandparents Lino and Delores Pierelli and Robert and Gloria Mix. Daniel leaves several loving Aunts: Linda, Diane, Victoria, Donna and Mary Ellen and Uncle Paul and many loving cousins. Dan went to West Haven High School, played Football and was a member of DSK Fraternity where he met his lifelong friend Gus Gigola. Randy Frosolone Jr. was also a close friend and like us all will miss Daniel. Dan was a diehard NY Giant fan following his team from the NFL Draft through the playoffs, thank you God, for giving Dan a few Super Bowl Wins. Daniel graduated from the Connecticut School of Electronics, he had a gift to build, repair and fix just about anything, with his kind nature he would respond to anyone who needed help with home repairs. Daniel last worked for Colony Hardware in Orange, CT.Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 25th from 12:00 Noon to 3:00 p.m. at the West Haven Funeral Home on the Green, with a funeral service beginning at 2:30 p.m. Interment will be private. To leave a message for Dan's family, please visit