Daniel Lawrence Wade
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Daniel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wade, Daniel Lawrence
Daniel Lawrence Wade passed away at his home in New Haven, CT, on May 28, 2020. Dan was currently the Curator of the Foreign and International Law Collection at the Lillian Goldman Law Library of the Yale Law School. He formerly held the title of Associate Law Librarian. A long-time activist for peace and justice, Dan worked tirelessly for the advancement of racial justice and equality, climate justice, and immigrant rights, among other things. He helped found the Foreign Comparative and International Law special interest section of the American Association of Law Libraries, and was the first recipient of an award named after him. Over the years, Dan helped teach law courses in Legal Research and African Law. He was dedicated to helping younger members of the law library community across the U.S., and authored several articles, as well as co-authored a reference work on International legal materials.
Born on March 6, 1944, Dan received a B.A. degree in History from Manchester University in North Manchester, Indiana; an M.A. degree in Medieval Islamic History from Indiana University; an M.Div. from Bethany Theological Seminary; an M.A. in History of Religions from University of Chicago; a Juris Doctor from DePaul University; and an M.S. degree in Library and Informational Science from the University of Illinois. He worked as a Law Librarian at Vanderbilt Law School, University of Houston School of Law, and for over 30 years at the Yale Law Library of the Yale Law School. He truly loved Law Librarianship!
Dan was a member of the United Church of Christ, and the Unitarian Society of Greater New Haven, where he was involved in many social justice groups. Over the years, he was also involved in Interfaith Cooperative Ministries, Christian Community Action, and Congregations Organized for a New Connecticut among others.
He leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Carol, two daughters, Alyson and Malory, a son-in-law, Darren, a grandson, Luke, and a new grandson, Emerson. He also leaves a brother Tom, nephew Brady, and sister-in-law, Darcey. Dan was devoted to his sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, and many nieces and nephews on Carol's side of the family as well. A great lover of travel, and in earlier years, backpacking and camping, the couple made many trips in the U.S., visiting every state, and traveling abroad. The family would like to thank everyone for their kind and loving words, and acts of comfort in these difficult days.
A virtual memorial service will take place in the future. Contributions in Dan's memory may be made to the Equal Justice Initiative, www.eji.org, or to Earthjustice at www.earthjustice.org. Arrangements in care of Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. To send condolences, please see obituary at:
www.beecherandbennett.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved