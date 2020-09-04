1/1
Daniel Lee Longshore
Longshore, Daniel Lee
Daniel Longshore, 93 of New Haven, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020.
He was born in Newberry, North Carolina on December 27, 1926 to the late Mattie Lee (Anderson) Longshore and Eugene Luther Longshore. After serving in the Army during WWII, he later moved to New Haven and worked for Winchester Repeating Arms. There he met Helen Ruth Rountree, were married and had five children. For over 65 years, he was a faithful member of Immanuel Missionary Baptist Church, in New Haven; where he served as an Usher.
He was predeceased by his wife, Helen, and his sister Willa Mae Gunn.
Interment will be on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Beaverdale Memorial Park. Visitation is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Howard K. Hil Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel Street, New Haven, CT. Words of comfort can be left for the family at:
www.hkhfuneralservices.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Howard K Hill Funeral Services
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
