Levine, Daniel
Daniel L. Levine, devoted husband of 27 years to Karen (Hinman) Levine. Born to the late Benjamin and Jean Levine. Beloved father of Jared Samuel, Benjamin Aaron (Sarah Ann Wiederecht), Isaiah Matias; siblings Gerald (Sage), Robert (Donna), Deborah Levine. Predeceased siblings: Philip and Beverly Levine.
Funeral Services at Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George St., New Haven FRIDAY (Today) at 12:00 Noon with Interment Services to follow at Shara Torah Cemetery, Farwell St., West Haven.
The family will begin to visit with friends and relatives at 11:00. Memorial Contributions may be sent to SCHA, 261 Derby Ave., Orange, CT 06477. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 31, 2019