Mester, Daniel
Daniel Martin Mester, 62, of West Springfield, MA and formerly of Shelton, CT, passed away on Tuesday, September 24th at his group home in Westfield, MA, surrounded by his caring staff. Daniel was born with Down Syndrome, on June 5, 1957 in Bridgeport, CT to the late John M and Evelyn (Tolster) Mester. He attended special education classes within the Shelton Public School System, graduating from Ripton School in June 1978. He attended special education classes in Shelton and then was a client at VARCA in Derby until moving to Massachusetts in 1995.
Daniel is survived by his sister, Susan Dickson and her husband Robert of West Springfield, his two aunts, Elizabeth (Betty) Ford of Woodbridge, CT and Sally Tolster of Bradenton, FL, his nephews Robert Dickson and his partner Teri Houser of W. Spfld. and Michael Dickson and his fiancé, Ashley Sullivan, and her daughters, Ella and Neve, of Feeding Hills, MA, two nieces, Anne Kelleher and her husband, Ryan, of W. Spfld., and Sarah Nelson her husband, Anthony, of Somers, CT. He is also survived by his grandniece, Brynn Kelleher and two grandnephews, Anthony and Christopher Nelson and another Baby Kelleher is due in October. Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his younger brother John in June of 1976.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held FRIDAY at 12:30 PM at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 47 Pine Street, W. Spfld. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Peters Cemetery in Derby, CT at 3PM. Calling Hours will be held FRIDAY from 10:30AM to 12 NOON at TOOMEY-O'BRIEN FUNERAL HOME, 1043 WESTFIELD ST., W. SPFLD. Donations in Danny's memory may be made to the West Springfield Special Olympics, 512 Forest Street, Marlborough, MA 01752, in care of Lynn McCarthy.
A special thank you to Dr. Gerald Kerins at the Alder Center at Yale New Haven Hospital for his care and support to his Down Syndrome patients and their families.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 26, 2019