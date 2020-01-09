|
Bradley, Daniel Michael
Daniel Michael Bradley of North Branford, CT peacefully passed away in the loving arms of his wife Carolyn Borrelli Bradley, and surrounded by family at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 9:40 p.m. Dan was very much loved by his wife Carolyn Ann and was admired and loved by his daughter Anna Maria and his son Daniel Martin Bradley. Dan also leaves behind his father and mother-in-law Steven C. and MaryAnn Borelli, his brother-in-law Anthony Borrelli, his uncle Kevin Bradley and his wife Pam Bradley, his stepmother Deborah Bradley; Paul and Rachael Birchall who Dan loved like a brother and sister, Chuck Caldwell and his wife Ann who Dan loved like a father. He is also survived by many cousins, extended family and friends. He was predeceased by his father Paul Bradley, grandparents George and Marion Bradley, Dominic and Eleanor Noceretto and two uncles Martin and George Bradley.
Before working for the Regional Water Authority in New Haven, Dan owned and operated Bradley Landscape & Design, for many years. Dan's passion was landscaping which he took to heart. He cherished his wife and two children and enjoyed family time and vacationing together. He also had a passion for collecting toys and antiques. Dan was proud of the fact that he always put everyone before himself.
Visiting hours will be Sunday from 3-7 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. in St. Ambrose Parish at St. Augustine Church, 30 Caputo Road, North Branford, CT 06471. Burial will be private. Share a memory and sign Dan's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020