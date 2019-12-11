|
|
Moorer Jr., Daniel
Daniel Moorer Jr. passed away Nov. 26, 2019. He was born on Dec. 30, 1948. He leaves to cherish his memories his son Alex Moorer and daughters Daisy Ross Randall and Alexis Moorer along with a host of other relatives and friends who loved him deeply. A celebration of life will be held Sat. Dec. 14, 2019 at 11 a.m at McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. Calling hours 10 a.m. until time of service. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home. To leave a message of comfort for the Moorer family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 12, 2019