O'Hare, Daniel

Daniel P. O'Hare, 62, of North Haven, passed away on May 6, 2020 at his home after a short battle with cancer. Dan was born on November 5, 1957 to the late William and Rosemary O'Hare. Dan graduated from Quinnipiac University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. After 32 years, Dan retired in February 2020 from Ulbrich Stainless Steel & Metals, Inc., a loyal company that treated him as family. While employed at Ulbrich, Dan was instrumental in establishing a manufacturing plant in Sheffield, England, where he lived and worked for over five years. Dan was also employed by Bigelow Tea Company in Fairfield. Dan is survived by his siblings; Karen O'Hare Davis, Patricia O'Hare Boudreau (Robert), Matthew O'Hare and Thomas (TJ) O'Hare (Audrey). He was the proud uncle of Erin and Matthew Boudreau, Alison Davis and William and Elin O'Hare. He is survived by his stepmother, Lorraine Fiondella O'Hare, and her five children. He is also survived by his uncles, John (Rita) O'Hare, Arthur (Kay) O'Hare and his aunt, Mary Eagan. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Alan C. Davis. Dan was a passionate sports fan and his two favorite teams were the Boston Red Sox and the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed playing slow-pitch softball, especially as a member of the Bishop Electric team who won many Friday night championships and Carl Veith Tournaments. He was also a Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference baseball umpire. Dan was an avid skier and loved O'Hare family ski weekends at Okemo Mountain in Ludlow, Vermont. He was a music enthusiast who enjoyed attending live concerts and he was also a big fan of the "Italian Bomb" at Modern Apizza. Dan was a proud North Haven resident and was blessed to have grown up in the Dover Road/Coventry Circle neighborhood where he made countless memories with lifelong friends who were like extended family.

Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no calling hours. Family and friends are invited to go directly to the office of All Saints







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store