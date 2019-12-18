|
|
O'Sullivan, Daniel
Daniel 0'Sullivan 86, of Hamden, beloved husband of the late Mary Mitchell 0'Sullivan, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Born in New Haven on June 1, 1933, he was the son of the late Patrick and Mary (Kennedy) 0'Sullivan. Danny served proudly in the U.S. Navy. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who will be missed by his three children, Ann Carbone and her husband Ron, Eileen Childs and her husband Rick, and Michael 0'Sullivan and his wife Colleen, eight grandchildren, Laura and Molly Carbone, Kevin and Sarah Childs, and Jamison, McKenna, Cierra, and Liam 0'Sullivan. He was preceded by his three siblings, Thomas and William 0'Sullivan and Catherine Neal.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 21 at 10:00 am in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, Whitney Ave., Hamden. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery. Family and friends may call on Friday, December 20, from 4 to 8 pm at Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Juvenille Diabetes Research Foundation, 2969 Whitney Ave., Suite 1-R, Hamden, CT 06518. www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 19, 2019