Bevins, Daniel P.
Daniel P. Bevins, 85, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 58 years to the late Patricia Johnson Bevins. Daniel was born in New York City on February 21, 1934 and was the son of the late Patrick and Mary Devaney Bevins. He served his country faithfully in the US Navy during the Korean War. Daniel worked for the US Postal Service for over 40 years retiring as a clerk in 2001. He enjoyed his summers at Misquamicut and winters in Deerfield Beach, Florida. Daniel was an avid Green Bay Packers, Boston Red Sox, UCONN Men and Womens' basketball fan. He also enjoyed camping in Burlingame and listening to Frank Sinatra. Father of Daniel (Kathleen) Bevins, Michael Bevins, Geraldine (Edward) DeCapua, Stephen (Lisa) Bevins and Patricia (David) Erdman. Brother-in-law of Nelly Bevins and the late Sylvia, Margaret "Peggy" and Lynn Bevins. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Predeceased by his daughter-in-law Marilyn Bevins; brothers Edward and Gerald Bevins, and a sister Teresa Bevins.
The visiting hours will be Monday morning from 9:00 to 11:00 at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home at 11:00. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church at 11:30. Interment with full military honors will follow in Hamden Plains Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 3 Landmark Square, Suite 330, Stamford, CT 06901. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 22, 2019