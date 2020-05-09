Daniel P. O'Hare
1957 - 2020
O'Hare, Daniel P.
Daniel P. O'Hare, 62, of North Haven, passed away on May 6, 2020 at his home after a short battle with cancer. Dan was born on November 5, 1957 to the late William and Rosemary O'Hare. Dan graduated from Quinnipiac University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. After 32 years, Dan retired in February 2020 from Ulbrich Stainless Steel & Metals, Inc., a loyal company that treated him as family. While employed at Ulbrich, Dan was instrumental in establishing a manufacturing plant in Sheffield, England, where he lived and worked for over five years. Dan was also employed by Bigelow Tea Company in Fairfield. Dan is survived by his siblings, Karen O'Hare Davis, Patricia O'Hare Boudreau (Robert), Matthew O'Hare and Thomas (TJ) O'Hare (Audrey). He was the proud uncle of Erin and Matthew Boudreau, Alison Davis and William and Elin O'Hare. He is survived by his stepmother, Lorraine Fiondella O'Hare, and her five children. He is also survived by his uncles, John (Rita) O'Hare, Arthur (Kay) O'Hare and his aunt, Mary Eagan. He was predeceased by his brother-in-law, Alan C. Davis. Dan was a passionate sports fan and his two favorite teams were the Boston Red Sox and the Green Bay Packers. He enjoyed playing slow-pitch softball, especially as a member of the Bishop Electric team who won many Friday night championships and Carl Veith Tournaments. He was also a Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference baseball umpire. Dan was an avid skier and loved O'Hare family ski weekends at Okemo Mountain in Ludlow, Vermont. He was a music enthusiast who enjoyed attending live concerts and he was also a big fan of the "Italian Bomb" at Modern Apizza. Dan was a proud North Haven resident and was blessed to have grown up in the Dover Road/Coventry Circle neighborhood where he made countless memories with lifelong friends who were like extended family.
Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no calling hours. Family and friends are invited to go directly to the office of All Saints Cemetery, 700 Middletown Avenue, North Haven to attend a graveside service on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 12:30 p.m. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Ulbrich Boys & Girls Club, Attn: Development Office, 72 Grand Street, Wallingford, Connecticut 06492. Funeral services are entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Ulbrich Donation Link: https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/donate-widget/808
Published in New Haven Register from May 9 to May 10, 2020.
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
May 10, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of a great guy. I really enjoyed working with Dan, he was always fun loving and generous. He knew how to bring joy to a meeting or onto the shop floor. Dan was a class act and he will be missed. RIP Dan
Peter Conklin
Coworker
May 10, 2020
my sympathy goes out to the OHare family. He was a wonderful person. I remember as a Little League player in the 70s, he complimented me on a play I made and I thought that was so nice. Fast forward about 40 years or so, Im coaching a Legion game for my town and I see Danny umpiring our game. Still devoted and dedicated as ever. Our paths crossed over the years but Ill never forget what a great person he was. He will be missed by many. God bless you and your family Danny.
Mark Bissell
Friend
