my sympathy goes out to the OHare family. He was a wonderful person. I remember as a Little League player in the 70s, he complimented me on a play I made and I thought that was so nice. Fast forward about 40 years or so, Im coaching a Legion game for my town and I see Danny umpiring our game. Still devoted and dedicated as ever. Our paths crossed over the years but Ill never forget what a great person he was. He will be missed by many. God bless you and your family Danny.

Mark Bissell

Friend