Hackett, Daniel Peter

Daniel Peter Hackett, 72, of Madison, formerly of East Haven. A beloved husband, brother and friend, an Air Force Veteran of the 417 squadron, who was a proud American, died after a lengthy and hard fought battle with liver disease, on April 6, 2019, in the Neuro ICU, Yale New Haven Hospital, with his devoted, loving wife of 22 years, Bernadette Bimonte-Hackett, his brother, Donald Hackett, and many other family members by his bedside.

Dan was born December 14, 1946 in New Haven to Jack and Jean (Pottenburgh) Hackett. He was preceded in death by his parents and aunt, Jane Hackett. In addition to his wife, Bernadette, he leaves to mourn his passing, his brother Donald (Peggy) Hackett of East Haven, mother-in-law, Serafina (Pepe) DeMusis, sisters-in-law, Jennifer and (Jim) Kelly, Genevieve Bimonte and brother-in-law, Gary Bimonte.

He is also survived by his niece, Christina Bimonte, nephew William Hayes and 8 cherished great-nieces/nephews and his many friends, especially from Nick's Place in Madison. Dan also leaves behind his beloved "fur babies", Bella the Dachshund, Kitties Jake, Jack and Holly Baby, all of whom provided much comfort and love.

After his retirement from Yale New Haven Hospital's HVAC Department, Dan enjoyed traveling to Sanibel Island, the Great South West and his beloved New Hampshire, especially Polly's Pancake House. Dan enjoyed collecting antique clocks, had a weakness for watches, Ford Mustangs, any kind of dessert, his wife's Italian cooking, and watching Blue Blood reruns.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 3 p.m. in the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home), 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven with reception to follow after service at Nick's Place, 200 Boston Post Rd., Madison, CT (Dan's favorite place). Burial will be private with Full Military Honors at East Lawn Cemetery, East Haven. A special "Thank You" to Dr. Boyer and Diane from the Yale Medicine Digestive Disease service.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Animal Haven of New Haven, 89 Mill Road, North Haven CT 06473 or Forgotten Felines, P.O. Box 734, Clinton, CT 06413 in memory of Daniel Hackett.

203-467-2789 Published in The New Haven Register from Apr. 11 to Apr. 14, 2019