New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473
(203) 239-6000
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT
View Map
Service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
4 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT
View Map
Burial
Thursday, May 9, 2019
Orange Center Cemetery
301 Old Grassy Hill Rd.
Orange, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Russbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel Richard Russbach

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Daniel Richard Russbach Obituary
Russbach, Daniel Richard
Daniel Richard Russbach, 78 of Woodbridge, died suddenly at his home on Friday, May 3, 2019. He was the beloved husband of more than fifty years to Helen Stathopoulos Russbach. Dan was born in Yonkers, NY on June 2, 1940, a son of the late Artie and Miriam Olwell Russbach and had resided in Woodbridge for the past twenty three years. He previously lived in Orange for many years, and had also resided in Stamford. He retired as Vice President of Sales for AIG. Dan was involved in local politics for much of his life. He was a former member of the Republican Town Committee of Woodbridge, and previously served on the Board of Representatives for the City of Stamford. Dan was a former high school and college hockey referee and a lifelong NY Rangers fan. He was an active parishioner and servant of the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Waterbury, and was a history, classical music and classic car enthusiast. Besides his wife, Dan is survived by three daughters, Mary Sophia Russbach of Hamden, Marlene (Andrew) Esposito of Northford and Kristina (Nick) Bakes of Stamford, one son, Erich Daniel Russbach of Woodbridge, one sister, Gail Heady of Freetown, NY, and four grandchildren, Arianna, Alena, Ava and Alexa.
Friends may visit with his family on Wednesday, May 8 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. On Thursday, May 9th, everyone is invited to go directly to St. Stanislaus Church, 9 Eld St., New Haven for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Orange Center Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dan's name to at
www.washingtonmemorialfh.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Washington Memorial Funeral Home
Download Now