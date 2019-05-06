Russbach, Daniel Richard

Daniel Richard Russbach, 78 of Woodbridge, died suddenly at his home on Friday, May 3, 2019. He was the beloved husband of more than fifty years to Helen Stathopoulos Russbach. Dan was born in Yonkers, NY on June 2, 1940, a son of the late Artie and Miriam Olwell Russbach and had resided in Woodbridge for the past twenty three years. He previously lived in Orange for many years, and had also resided in Stamford. He retired as Vice President of Sales for AIG. Dan was involved in local politics for much of his life. He was a former member of the Republican Town Committee of Woodbridge, and previously served on the Board of Representatives for the City of Stamford. Dan was a former high school and college hockey referee and a lifelong NY Rangers fan. He was an active parishioner and servant of the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception in Waterbury, and was a history, classical music and classic car enthusiast. Besides his wife, Dan is survived by three daughters, Mary Sophia Russbach of Hamden, Marlene (Andrew) Esposito of Northford and Kristina (Nick) Bakes of Stamford, one son, Erich Daniel Russbach of Woodbridge, one sister, Gail Heady of Freetown, NY, and four grandchildren, Arianna, Alena, Ava and Alexa.

Friends may visit with his family on Wednesday, May 8 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. On Thursday, May 9th, everyone is invited to go directly to St. Stanislaus Church, 9 Eld St., New Haven for a Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Orange Center Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dan's name to at

Published in The New Haven Register on May 7, 2019