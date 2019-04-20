Carboni, Daniel S.

Daniel Steven Carboni, 89, of North Haven went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 15, 2019. He was the loving and devoted husband of the late Antoinette Geraldine Carboni, who he was married to for 56 years. Daniel was born in North Haven on March 18, 1930 to the late Dante J. and Emilia (Vitali) Carboni. Brother of the late Dante C. Carboni, the late Diana Barone, and Donna Falcone. He is survived by his two daughters Miss Danielle L. Carboni of McKinney, Texas and Dr. Deborah Ann Carboni of Harlingen, Texas. Daniel attended Cheshire Academy and Lyman Hall high School. He graduated from both the University of Connecticut where he studied agriculture and was a proud member of the Future Farmers Association, and the University of New Haven where he studied business and engineering. He also served his country as a Corporal and Medic in the US Army during the Korean War. Late in life, he was employed at both Echlin, Inc. and at EIS Brake Parts, a division of Standard Motors, where he was a Corporate Senior Executive Vice President. Daniel loved gardening, reading western novels, and watching draft horse pulls and polo. His favorite past-time was making trips to his Vermont property where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, mowing hay, chopping wood, and feeding the birds and squirrels. Daniel leaves behind many dear nieces, nephews and friends who brought much joy and happiness to his life.

The visiting hours will be Wednesday, April 24 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. His funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Thursday morning, April 25 at 9:30. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 10:00. Interment with full military honors will follow in the North Haven Center Cemetery.