Daniel T. "Danny" Cerrone 66, of New Haven passed away on September 15, 2020 in Yale New Haven Hospital St. Raphael Campus. Loving brother of Lori (Vincent) Ardito, Sandy (Roger) Mathieu, Mary Ellen (Steven) Ilsley, Angelo A. (Elaine) Cerrone Jr., John Cerrone and Jeff (Lisa) Cerrone. Nephew of Rita (Robert) Walker and John (Gail) Siclari. Danny was born in New Haven on December 16, 1953 son of the late Angelo A. and Lillian Siclari Cerrone Sr.Relatives and friends are invited to a parlor service in the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80) East Haven MONDAY afternoon at 1:30. Interment will be private. Relatives and friends may call MONDAY from 12:00 to 2:00.