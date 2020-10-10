1/1
Daniel William Callahan
Callahan, Daniel William
NORTHFORD: Daniel William Callahan, 45, of Northford died unexpectedly in an automobile accident on September 30, 2020.
He was born in Melrose, MA on July 30, 1975, the son of Catherine A. and William H. Callahan of Mystic. He grew up in Northford and was on the football team at North Branford High School. He attended Southern Connecticut State University and went on to work for Metro-North Railroad. Daniel was an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan. He was devoted to his best friend, his dog "Bear".
In addition to his parents he is survived by his sister Shelly Gada and her husband Mike, his sister Michelle Callahan, Niece Emily Callahan, Nephews Donovan Callahan and Marcus Gada and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, October 16, at 10:00am at St. Patrick Church, 32 East Main Street, Mystic. Burial will follow in Elm Grove Cemetery, Mystic. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made online to Paws New England www.pawsnewengland.com.

Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 10, 2020.
