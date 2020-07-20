Amorotti, Daniela "Dani"
Daniela (Dani) Amorotti, 47, passed away on July 15th, 2020 after a hard-fought battle with lung cancer. She died at Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven, CT She is survived by her Mother Rosa Velardi, brother Cosimo Amorotti, her beloved nephew Christian Amorotti, niece Gabriella Amorotti her Partner Todd Giglio and his daughter Eila Giglio whom Daniela treated as her own daughter. She was born in Milan, Italy on December 31,1972 and came to the United States in July 1973 when she was only 7 months old. She attended Saint Michael School in New Haven and later graduated from Saint Mary's High School also in New Haven. Daniela also attended Quinnipiac University for Accounting. She was employed by Ann Taylor corporate offices in the accounts payable department. She was also employed by New Haven Dental Group before finally working as one of the best servers that Caffe Bravo ever had! Daniela was loved by everyone that had the pleasure of meeting her. She was immensely personable and anyone that met her was always better off for it. She has an army of relatives, friends, coworkers, and customers that will attest to this. She leaves many, many friends, too many to list here but they all know who they are and they will all miss her immensely. Daniela was a bright, colorful light and made everything she touched just as bright as she was.
Family and friends will honor and remember Daniela on Thursday, July 23rd from 4-7 p.m. at Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place in New Haven, CT. A Mass to honor her memory will be celebrated on Friday July 24th at 10 a.m. in St. Michael Church. Share a memory and sign Daniela's guest book online at www.iovanne.com
.