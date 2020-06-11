Danielle Lynn Coleman
Coleman, Danielle Lynn
Danielle Lynn Coleman, 36, of Branford, CT passed away suddenly, in her home on May 31, 2020.
Danielle was born on April 7, 1984 in New Haven, CT. She graduated from Branford High School and went on to study Medical Assisting at Branford Hall Career Institute.
She had a passion for animals, riding horses, gardening and spending time with her family and friends.
Danielle is survived by her parents Daniel and JoAnn Coleman of Branford, CT, daughter, Jalynn Doody of Northford, CT, sister, Denise Smolenski of Safety Harbor, FL, brother, Philip DeCaprio of Silver Plume, CO, and nephew, Shane O'Brien of New Haven, CT.
Danielle wished to be cremated a brought to Block Island, RI which was a special place for her.
A Memorial will be held in the Fall. In lieu of flowers or gifts please make a donation to Journey For Life, 326 Main St. Unit 11, Fremont, NH 03034

Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 11, 2020.
