Jacobs, Danny Albert
Danny Albert Jacobs, of New Haven, CT July 14, 1953 - Feb 27, 2019. Danny passed away following a long courageous battle with a rare form of Alzheimer's disease. Danny was preceded in death by his brother, Gene Jacobs; & sister, Brenda (Doll Baby) Butler. He is survived by his son, Daniel Staton; daughter, Chalyce Jacobs; grandsons Daniel Staton Jr. and Jacob Staton; brothers, Evans Jacobs Jr, Theodore Josey and sisters Dora (Peachie) Antrum and Joyce (Joycee) Wright. Friends and family members may attend the memorial service on Mon, March 11 from 11:00 to 2:00 p.m. at First Church of GOD, 90 Harper Avenue, New Haven, Connecticut, 06515.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 10, 2019