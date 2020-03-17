New Haven Register Obituaries
McClam Funeral Home
95 Dixwell Avenue
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 786-4732
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cathedral of Higher Praise
155 Grand Ave.
New Haven, CT
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Cathedral of Higher Praise
155 Grand Ave.
New Haven, CT
View Map
Danny Lowery


1961 - 2020
Danny Lowery Obituary
Lowery, Danny
Danny T. Lowery, 58 of New Haven, CT was called home to be with the Lord on March 11, 2020. Danny was born in New Haven on Sept. 30, 1961 to the late Corrine Lowery and Hugh Jackson Gulley. He was the husband of his loving wife Cathy Strother Lowery.
In addition to his loving wife, Danny leaves to honor his legacy his daughter Fallon (Devin) Tindal; three grandchildren Devin Jr., Danielle and DeAndrea Tindal; sisters Lesanda Langley (Tomas), Arlene Brown (Jeffery) and Jaqueline Lyde (Steven); brothers Hugh Lowery (Vanessa) and Geary Lowery. A celebration of life will be held Fri., March 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Cathedral of Higher Praise, 155 Grand Ave., New Haven, CT. Calling hours 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment in Evergreen Cemetery. Service of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave., New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Lowery family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 18, 2020
