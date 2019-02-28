Fasano, Dante A.

Dante A. Fasano, 92, of Guilford, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at the Guilford House with his family by his side. He was the beloved husband of 71 years to the late Marie Rapuano Fasano. Dante was born in New Haven on November 28, 1926 and was the son of the late Alphonso and Yolanda Rossi Fasano. He served his country faithfully in the US Navy during WWII. Dante was the owner and operator of the former Dante's Jewelers of Branford for over 30 years. He was a longtime member of the Citadel Club of New Haven and his passions in life were Italian Opera and his family whom he loved unconditionally. Father of Dante A. (Laurie) Fasano and Lynn Fasano. Grandfather of Michael (Jennifer), Nicholas, Matthew and Molly. Great-grandfather of Jordona, Sophia, Jake, Lili and Bella. Predeceased by his nine loving brothers and sisters.

Funeral Services will be conducted in the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue on Saturday morning at 11:30. Family and friends may call from 9:30 until time of service. Interment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the , Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 28, 2019