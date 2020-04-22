|
Martino, Dante
Dante Martino, 95, of New Haven, passed away on April 19, 2020 at CT Hospice in Branford. He was born May 28, 1924 in New Haven to Michael and Anna (Saulino) Martino. Dante is survived by his two loving sons, Laurence Martino (Maryann) of East Haven and Dante Martino Jr. of Cheshire. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Elizabeth (Sheehan) Martino (2012) and eight siblings.
Dante was a proud World War II Veteran, serving his country in the U.S. Army. He was a self taught man who built his entire home by reading books and blueprints at the library, one step at a time.
Dante worked as a photographer at Marlin's in North Haven for 45 years. His family would like to extend their gratitude to Hospice in Branford for their compassionate care during Dante's final days.
A private family funeral service was held at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven followed by a graveside Committal at All Saints Cemetery in North Haven.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020