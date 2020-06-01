Daphne Mae Giampietro
Giampietro, Daphne Mae
Daphne Mae (Phillips) Giampietro, 95, died May 13, 2020 in Torrington, CT. Born in upstate New York on November 21, 1924, she was predeceased by her parents Gordon and Laura Phillips, her husband Alexander Giampietro, sister Edith Schmitt, brothers Lewis, Dudley and Gordon Phillips, and daughter Laura (Sister Perpetua) Giampietro, OSB. She leaves behind 10 children, Matilda Giampietro, Isabelle (George) Zifcak, Joseph (Sharon) Giampietro, Mary (Larry) DuLude, Frances Giampietro, Martha Giampietro, Charles (Rosellyn) Giampietro, Father Anthony Giampietro, CSB, Teresa (Mickey) Wells, and Gordon (Mia) Giampietro, as well as 29 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and their children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Abbey of Regina Laudis, in honor of her daughter Sister Perpetua.
Services arranged by Thurston Rowe Funeral Home (www.ThurstonRoweFuneralHome.com)

Published in Litchfield County Times & Shoreline Times on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Thurston Rowe Funeral Home
May 18, 2020
Ken and I are fortunate to have known Daphne for 12 years, 2 months as a guest in our home and then many lunches and dinners. She was a gentle, very intelligent woman with a spark of humor and deep faith. We wish we also had known her earlier. Sending prayers and condolences to the entire family.
Ken Arden
Friend
May 18, 2020
Sending love to you, cousins, and remembering your Mom so very fondly.
Stefanie Devereaux
Family
May 18, 2020
I have the fondest memories of traveling to Alfred while your family was there. Invading the house with Grandma Phillips and all the rest of the Western NY Phillipss for swimming and eating together. Your mom in the kitchen orchestrating the meal for all of us. My thoughts and prayers are with you and yours.
Kim Winicki
Family
