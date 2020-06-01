Giampietro, Daphne Mae
Daphne Mae (Phillips) Giampietro, 95, died May 13, 2020 in Torrington, CT. Born in upstate New York on November 21, 1924, she was predeceased by her parents Gordon and Laura Phillips, her husband Alexander Giampietro, sister Edith Schmitt, brothers Lewis, Dudley and Gordon Phillips, and daughter Laura (Sister Perpetua) Giampietro, OSB. She leaves behind 10 children, Matilda Giampietro, Isabelle (George) Zifcak, Joseph (Sharon) Giampietro, Mary (Larry) DuLude, Frances Giampietro, Martha Giampietro, Charles (Rosellyn) Giampietro, Father Anthony Giampietro, CSB, Teresa (Mickey) Wells, and Gordon (Mia) Giampietro, as well as 29 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and their children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Abbey of Regina Laudis, in honor of her daughter Sister Perpetua.
Services arranged by Thurston Rowe Funeral Home (www.ThurstonRoweFuneralHome.com)
Daphne Mae (Phillips) Giampietro, 95, died May 13, 2020 in Torrington, CT. Born in upstate New York on November 21, 1924, she was predeceased by her parents Gordon and Laura Phillips, her husband Alexander Giampietro, sister Edith Schmitt, brothers Lewis, Dudley and Gordon Phillips, and daughter Laura (Sister Perpetua) Giampietro, OSB. She leaves behind 10 children, Matilda Giampietro, Isabelle (George) Zifcak, Joseph (Sharon) Giampietro, Mary (Larry) DuLude, Frances Giampietro, Martha Giampietro, Charles (Rosellyn) Giampietro, Father Anthony Giampietro, CSB, Teresa (Mickey) Wells, and Gordon (Mia) Giampietro, as well as 29 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and their children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Abbey of Regina Laudis, in honor of her daughter Sister Perpetua.
Services arranged by Thurston Rowe Funeral Home (www.ThurstonRoweFuneralHome.com)
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Litchfield County Times & Shoreline Times on Jun. 1, 2020.