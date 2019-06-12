Home

Darlene Freeman
Darlene D. Freeman

Darlene D. Freeman

Darlene D. Freeman Obituary
Freeman, Darlene D.
Darlene D. Freeman, age 58, of West Haven passed away on June 4, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by her family. She was born in New Haven, Connecticut on August 13, 1960 to Barbara McDonald. Besides her mother, she is survived by her daughter Unika Freeman of West Haven and her brother Scott Freeman. She was predeceased by one brother Keith Freeman. Family and friends may visit on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the House of Jacob Church, 142 Canton Street, West Haven with a Funeral Service to follow at 11 a.m. Interment is private. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from June 13 to June 14, 2019
