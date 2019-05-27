Amore, Darrin James



It is with great sadness that the family of Darrin James Amore announces his passing on Saturday, May 26th, 2019 at the age of 53 years. Darrin worked tirelessly to build his own successful business at the age of 20. Never letting a day go by without laughter and love, Darrin found happiness in the smallest of moments. Darrin shared a deep and abiding love with his children. They shared an indescribable bond that will carry on through lifetimes. He surrounded himself with family and friends and loved them fiercely. He had a strong passion and talent for cooking and brought his loved ones together with his meals. His loyalty to those he loved will be fondly remembered and felt. Darrin will be missed by so many, but especially his beloved daughter Carolina Suzanne Amore, son Darrin Jr. Amore, grandson Axel Ancore, brother Rollin Amore, and, former wife, Annamarie Amore. Darrin will be fondly remembered by his nieces Alexandra (Amore) Cavallaro, and Mimi Amore and his nephews Nicholas Amore and Rollin Salvatore Amore. Darrin was predeceased by his loving parents, Susanne Amore and Salvatore Amore, brother Michael Amore, sisters in-law Jeanne (Michael) Amore and Sandy (Rollin) Amore, niece Emily Amore, and nephew Michael B. Amore.

Visiting hours will be Thursday evening from 4-7 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc., 11 Wooster Place, New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday morning in Holy Infant Church, Orange at a time to be announced tomorrow. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nicolina's Wishes. His daughter, Carolina, requests that everyone attending the burial bring either a crystal or a stone with a set intention as well as to share in his memory. Share a memory and sign Darrin's guest book online at www.iovanne.com. Published in The New Haven Register from May 28 to May 29, 2019