New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
128 Dwight Street
New Haven, CT 06511
203-865-5100
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:00 AM
Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
128 Dwight Street
New Haven, CT 06511
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
9:00 AM
Springs of Life - Giving Water Church
375 Howard Ave.
New Haven, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Daryl Alston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daryl T. Alston


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daryl T. Alston Obituary
Alston, Daryl T.
Daryl T. Alston, 52, of New Haven, entered eternal rest on March 22, 2019. Daryl was born in New Haven, CT on July 18, 1966, a son of Woodie Alston and the late Linda W. Alston. He was most recently employed at the Mary Wade Home. In addition to his father, he leaves to cherish loving memories, a son, Ian C. Alston; a brother, Craig S. Alston; sisters, Linda R. and Tameka J. Alston; nephews, Dior and Montae Alston; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a sister, Antonia Washington.
A celebration of Daryl's life and legacy will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Springs of Life - Giving Water Church, 375 Howard Ave., New Haven. Viewing will be held at the church from 8:00-9:00 a.m. Burial will be in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Professional services entrusted to Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Curvin K. Council Funeral Home
Download Now