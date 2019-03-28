|
|
Alston, Daryl T.
Daryl T. Alston, 52, of New Haven, entered eternal rest on March 22, 2019. Daryl was born in New Haven, CT on July 18, 1966, a son of Woodie Alston and the late Linda W. Alston. He was most recently employed at the Mary Wade Home. In addition to his father, he leaves to cherish loving memories, a son, Ian C. Alston; a brother, Craig S. Alston; sisters, Linda R. and Tameka J. Alston; nephews, Dior and Montae Alston; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by a sister, Antonia Washington.
A celebration of Daryl's life and legacy will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Springs of Life - Giving Water Church, 375 Howard Ave., New Haven. Viewing will be held at the church from 8:00-9:00 a.m. Burial will be in Beaverdale Memorial Park. Professional services entrusted to Curvin K. Council Funeral Home, 128 Dwight St., New Haven. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 28, 2019