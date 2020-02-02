New Haven Register Obituaries
Guilford Funeral Home
115 Church Street
Guilford, CT 06437
(203) 453-3558
Steiner, Darylle Steiner
Darylle Steiner Connelly, 69, of Westbrook, CT passed away January 30th, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital. Born January, 17th, 1951. She was the daughter of the late Bella Richardson and the sister of Martin Richardson.
Darylle is survived by her husband Richard Connelly, and her children Amye Soboleski, Traver Steiner, Sean Connelly and Keri Hagness. Darylle was the proud grandmother of Mason, Holden and Marek Soboleski; Noah Steiner; Ella and Bryce Connelly and Kate and Connor Hagness.
Born in New Rochelle, New York, her family moved to Guilford CT. where Darylle graduated from Guilford High School in 1969. She would make Guilford her home for many years and was an important member of the Dushkin Publishing Group Inc.
Darylle loved donating her time in various volunteer activities especially Guiding Eyes for the Blind where she raised and cared for guide dogs.
Friends may call Tuesday, February 4th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church Street, Guilford. Burial Services for close friends and family will be held on Wednesday, February 5th at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Guiding Eyes for the Blind: GuidingEyes.org.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 3, 2020
