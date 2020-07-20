Eaton, David A.
David A. Eaton of North Branford died Saturday, July 18, 2020 at his home. He was the beloved husband of Terri Durso Eaton. Dave was born April 22, 1965 in Derby, CT, son of Shirley McMahon of Gastonia, NC, and the late Robert F. Eaton. Dave served in the U.S. Army before he became the Senior Lead Equipment Technician at Medtronic for over 20 years. Dave ("Eats") enjoyed his Budweiser, his sports and he was an avid fan of many NY teams: Mets, Giants, Rangers and Knicks. Dave was a gentle soul & he was very much loved by all who knew him. His quiet strength and big bear hugs will be greatly missed.
Dave loved his family and always put them first. His family meant the world to him and there was nothing he wouldn't have done for them. He treasured each of his family members and friends and kept them close to his heart. We know Dave will forever be our angel looking out for us.
In addition to his mother Shirley and wife Terri, Dave is survived by his children, Amy (Joel) Rosado of Northford, Taylor Eaton (Collin Griffeth) of North Branford and David Eaton, Jr. of North Branford; his grandchildren, Alexie, Haylee and Aliyah Rosado; his siblings, Pat Eaton, Sandy Harris-Smith (Barry Smith), John Eaton, Kathy (Jimmy) Rogers and many nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by his brother Jimmy Eaton. He will also be greatly missed by his faithful dog Chloe whom he loved to walk and play ball with every day.
Visitation, with all social distancing rules, will be Thursday evening from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the W. S. Clancy Memorial Funeral Home, 244 North Main Street, Branford. A private funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday morning. Friends are invited to a graveside service Friday morning at 11:30 in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Smilow Cancer Hospital. For directions and online memorial see www.wsclancy.com
