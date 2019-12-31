New Haven Register Obituaries
|
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
Church of the Incarnation
544 Prospect St
Wethersfield, CT
View Map
David A. Gorman Obituary
Gorman, David A.
David A. Gorman, 46, of South Windsor, and formerly of Wethersfield, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Thursday, December 26, 2019. Born on March 18, 1973 in Hartford, he was a beloved son of Barbara (Dodge) Gorman, and the late Arthur T. Gorman, Jr., M.D. David graduated from Xavier High School, Class of 1991 and he attended UCONN. In addition, David graduated from the Connecticut Culinary Institute in 1994 and was an avid food enthusiast. A huge movie buff, David was a manager of Blockbuster Video for many years. Growing up in Wethersfield David was an altar server at the Church of the Incarnation, participated in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, and was a Director and Musical Director of the Wethersfield Teen Theater Company for several years. In addition he was a talented piano player and enjoyed singing in the church choir.
David was a devoted son, brother, nephew and uncle. Besides his loving mother Barbara, he is survived by his brother Thomas Gorman and wife Alison of Windsor; three sisters, Ann Burke and her husband Stephen of Branford; Catherine Marshall and husband Matthew of South Windsor and Jennifer Shirakawa and her husband Michael of Chalfont, PA; his loving nieces and nephews, Patrick, Sarah, Evan, Trevor, Elise, Christian, Oliver and Emma; and his uncle, John Gorman and his wife Linda of Rutland, VT, along with several cousins.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, January 3 from 4-7 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Boulevard, Wethersfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, January 4 at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of the Incarnation, 544 Prospect St., Wethersfield. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church. Burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a . For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit. www.desopofuneralchapel.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 1, 2020
