Howe Sr., David A.
David A. Howe Sr. aka General, 78, of Chester, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Essex Meadows Health Center with his daughters by his side. He was the beloved husband of the late Norma Jean Sauder Howe. David was the Vice President and owner of the family owned business G & H Equipment Inc. He served as a medic in the Army National Guard and also served as a former Supernumerary Wallingford Police Officer for many years. David's greatest enjoyment was spending time at his home with his family whom he loved unconditionally. He was an avid John Deere Tractor enthusiast who loved taking care of his lawn and property. Tinkering in his barn and maintaining his tractor collection was his passion. David loved watching NASCAR, the Boston Bruins and westerns. He enjoyed playing setback with his lifelong friends on Saturday evenings. Father of Kimberly Howe Tighe (Brian), Megan Howe Theriault (Michael), David A. Howe Jr. (Janine) and Taylor G. Howe. Grandfather of Kaylie, Matthew, Hannah, Avery, Nichole, Michael and Paige. Great-grandfather of Jameson, Bryson, Hadley, Michael and Lily. Brother of James G. Howe. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. He's at peace now, with his beloved wife Jean. His children want to express he was a wonderful well-respected man and anyone who ever met him loved him. He was a charming, witty, ball busting sarcastic guy, if you were on the receiving end you knew he liked you. Until we meet again Daddy, RIP.
The visiting hours will be on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A service will be conducted in the funeral home on Friday morning at 11:00. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Wallingford.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jan. 21, 2020