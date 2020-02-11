|
Maxwell, Sr., David A.
David Alexander Maxwell, Sr. died peacefully on February 3, 2020 in Greenwich surrounded by his loved ones.
Born on January 31, 1930 in New York City, Dave was the son of Douglas Pierce Maxwell and Grace Williamson Maxwell, and grew up in Riverside, CT.
Dave was the beloved husband of Jane Brown Maxwell and the devoted father of David Maxwell Jr., Daniel Maxwell (Fran), and Elizabeth (Maxwell) Poppa. In addition to his children with his first wife Betsy McDaniel Maxwell, he is survived by his grandchildren Sarah Adams (Matt), Thomas Maxwell, Michael Deluca, Larry Deluca and great-grandson Nash Adams, and his brother, Douglas W. Maxwell (Libby).
Dave attended Riverside School, then Greenwich High School, graduating in 1947. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army, proudly serving his country. Upon completion of his military service, Dave received his BA from Roanoke College in Virginia followed by earning his law degree and Juris Doctorate from the University of Miami in Florida.
In 1955, Dave became a Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, a lifelong dream, and served for 25 years with distinction with assignments in Detroit, Virginia Beach, and New York City. While assigned to the New York office, Dave earned a masters' degree in Criminal Justice from John Jay College.
Upon retiring from the F.B.I. in 1980, Dave joined the Criminal Justice faculty at the University of New Haven, CT, where he taught and mentored students and faculty members for over 25 years and retired as Professor Emeritus. He was instrumental in the development of the University's criminal justice program that is now one of the most recognized and well respected in the nation.
For 50 years, Dave was a mentor and leader with the Boy Scouts of America in Greenwich and was awarded its highest honor, The Silver Beaver, a distinction for select, registered Scouters who have made an impact on the lives of youth through service given to their local council.
Dave was a life member of the Sons of the American Revolution, Society of Former Special Agents of the FBI Association, The American Society for Industrial Security and the Riverside Yacht Club.
A memorial service will be held in the spring.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 16, 2020