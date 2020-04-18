New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Resources
More Obituaries for David Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Arnold Johnson


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Arnold Johnson Obituary
Johnson, David Arnold
David Arnold Johnson, 74, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Water's Edge Center for Health and Rehabilitation. He was the beloved husband of 48 years to Mary Martinelli Johnson. David was born in Arlington, Massachusetts on August 5, 1945 and was the son of the late Fridolf and Judith Halling Johnson. David served his country faithfully in the US Army. He had worked as a paper cutter for North East Graphics for many years. David enjoyed bowling, caring for his cats, and most of all spending time with his family whom he loved unconditionally. Father of Sharon (Steven) Hugo. Grandfather of Madelyn and Kenley Hugo. Also survived by his brothers Richard (Jacqueline) and Kenneth (Susan) Johnson.
Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue.
www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -