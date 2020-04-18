|
Johnson, David Arnold
David Arnold Johnson, 74, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Water's Edge Center for Health and Rehabilitation. He was the beloved husband of 48 years to Mary Martinelli Johnson. David was born in Arlington, Massachusetts on August 5, 1945 and was the son of the late Fridolf and Judith Halling Johnson. David served his country faithfully in the US Army. He had worked as a paper cutter for North East Graphics for many years. David enjoyed bowling, caring for his cats, and most of all spending time with his family whom he loved unconditionally. Father of Sharon (Steven) Hugo. Grandfather of Madelyn and Kenley Hugo. Also survived by his brothers Richard (Jacqueline) and Kenneth (Susan) Johnson.
Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 19, 2020