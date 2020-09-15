1/1
David B. Dombkowski
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOMBKOWSKI, DAVID B.
David B. Dombkowski, 58 years old of Northford, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was born in New Haven on December 15, 1961 and was the son of the late Marion Joseph and Marie Govang Dombkowski. David was a generous, caring and thoughtful man who would do anything for anyone. He had an infectious laugh, warm heart, and was a loyal friend to many. He had a passion for cars, which began as a teenager and continued throughout his life through his work as a mechanic. He worked at John's Refuse in Northford for more than 20 years, where his coworkers were like a second family to him. David leaves behind his two daughters, Danielle Elizabeth Dombkowski of Middletown and Brittany Marie Dombkowski of Higganum, granddaughter Lila Grace, and former wife and lifelong friend Carolann (Honey) Dombkowski of Higganum. He also leaves behind his siblings William (Billy) Dombkowski of Northford and Dorothy Dombkowski of Colorado, many nieces and nephews and friends that he considered to be family. Predeceased by siblings Dennis Dombkowski, Marion Hawes, Diane, Kenneth and James (Jimmy) Dombkowski.
The visiting hours will be from 5 to 7 pm on Thursday, Sept. 17th at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.www.northhavenfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by NHRegister.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved