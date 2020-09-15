DOMBKOWSKI, DAVID B.
David B. Dombkowski, 58 years old of Northford, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was born in New Haven on December 15, 1961 and was the son of the late Marion Joseph and Marie Govang Dombkowski. David was a generous, caring and thoughtful man who would do anything for anyone. He had an infectious laugh, warm heart, and was a loyal friend to many. He had a passion for cars, which began as a teenager and continued throughout his life through his work as a mechanic. He worked at John's Refuse in Northford for more than 20 years, where his coworkers were like a second family to him. David leaves behind his two daughters, Danielle Elizabeth Dombkowski of Middletown and Brittany Marie Dombkowski of Higganum, granddaughter Lila Grace, and former wife and lifelong friend Carolann (Honey) Dombkowski of Higganum. He also leaves behind his siblings William (Billy) Dombkowski of Northford and Dorothy Dombkowski of Colorado, many nieces and nephews and friends that he considered to be family. Predeceased by siblings Dennis Dombkowski, Marion Hawes, Diane, Kenneth and James (Jimmy) Dombkowski.
The visiting hours will be from 5 to 7 pm on Thursday, Sept. 17th at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.www.northhavenfuneral.com